Via Politico:

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” Banks said in a statement. “That’s why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment.”

The border appearance will be the second meeting this month between Trump and members of the RSC, a sign of how the closely the broader GOP conference is hugging the former president. Earlier this month, leaders of the House Republican caucus met with Trump at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey, and RSC members have invited Trump to meet with them in Washington.

