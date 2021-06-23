This is the worst infrastructure week yet.

Via WTOP:

A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The bridge before Polk Street over Kenilworth Avenue (D.C. 295) collapsed just before noon, the fire department said.

They added that six people were hurt, four of whom were taken to a hospital.

The hazmat unit is working against a diesel fuel leak from a truck that’s underneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was hit by debris, they said.

D.C. 295 is closed in both directions between Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast and Eastern Avenue Northeast.

