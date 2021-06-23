Ever think of convincing people to get it, rather than bribing them with free food?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve seen a pop-up vaccine clinic in plenty of places.

But, getting a shot of Moderna with an order of a McFlurrie or a Pfizer dose with a fresh order of fries, now that’s different.

“If that’s what gets them out. Chicken nuggets saved your life? Awesome!” Debbie Tillery, whose son was getting vaccinated at the McDonald’s on Richards Boulevard, said.

“Well you know, some people will do almost anything for a free Happy Meal,” Barbara Jans, who got vaccinated at the McDonald’s location on Freeport Boulevard, said.

