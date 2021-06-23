Via AJC:

Nearly 1.5 million Georgians are expected to give in to wanderlust over the Independence Day holiday, which would make it the second most traveled July Fourth on record and comes just months after the number of COVID-19 cases in the state hit a peak with thousands crammed into the state’s hospitals.

This year’s AAA projection marks a rebound of 33% from traffic last year when the coronavirus kept many of the state’s residents at home, though not as many as elsewhere in America. It’s a mere 1.5% shy of the record number of Georgians who traveled in 2019.

Nationally, more than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel from July 1-5, according to projections released Tuesday by the auto club, a 40% bounce-back from 2020 levels. The number of road trips, in particular, is expected to hit a record for the holiday.

