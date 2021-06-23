Via The Sun:

RUSSIA has boasted it dropped bombs and fired warning shots towards a British warship – but UK defence officials deny the incident ever happened.

Moscow claimed a Russian patrol ship and warplane were scrambled after Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender crossed into its territorial waters near Crimea in the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defence however outright denies the claims – and stated the 8,500 ton warship was simply conducting an “innocent passage” through Ukrainian waters.

It is latest clash between the West and Russia in the Black Sea, which has been the staging ground for numerous confrontations between warships and warplanes.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea.

“As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST.

“As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”

