Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will lay out his plan for addressing the surge in gun violence that has impacted cities around the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s strategy will address five key areas: stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violence; providing law enforcement with more resources; investing in community violence interventions; expanding summer programs and employment opportunities, especially for young people; and helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter their communities.

Keep reading…