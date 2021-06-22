Hunter Biden seen nodding in approval.

Via Daily Caller:

The Biden administration endorsed legislation Tuesday that would end sentencing differences between crack and powder cocaine offenses.

The proposed legislation, titled the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law (EQUAL) Act, would “eliminate the federal crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity and apply it retroactively to those already convicted or sentenced,” according to a legislative proposal. Acting Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle, affirmed the Biden administration’s support of the EQUAL Act at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, according to testimony.