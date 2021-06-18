But whatever you do, don’t question his patriotism.

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A dispute over the Pledge of Allegiance erupted in Silverton this week. Mayor Shane Fuhrman suspended the practice of saying the pledge during board meetings — but Town Trustee Molly Barela questioned his power to make that change.

“Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings,” Fuhrman stated. The mayor did not provide any specific information about the alleged threats and comments.

After a short back-and-forth, Barela stated, “This is not up for discussion at this moment, but if you’d like to add to the next agenda…”

Later in the meeting, during the public comment period, an individual said she wanted to recite the pledge. Two board members and a handful of attendees stood and recited it — prompting Fuhrman to say they were out of order.