Via NY POst:

Disturbing new surveillance video shows the moment an Eric Adams campaign volunteer is stabbed repeatedly in the South Bronx — as the mayoral front-runner said he planned to urge the victim to cooperate with cops.

The footage, obtained by NBC New York, shows a scuffle between the 42-year-old victim and his attacker spilling out onto the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m. — with the suspect knifing the man several times.

The attacker continues stabbing the volunteer even after he falls to the ground against a vehicle parked on Morris Avenue.

The suspect, wearing a white tank top, military fatigue pants and a red bandanna, then flees south on Morris Avenue with another man.

Keep reading…