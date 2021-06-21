Via Daily Caller:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attributed the country’s rising crime to gun violence Monday ahead of President Joe Biden’s plans to speak about his “crime prevention strategy.”

“I’m not going to get ahead of his comments or remarks later this week, but it is an area where the president feels a great deal of the crime we’re seeing as a result of gun violence,” Psaki said. She also told reporters “there’s been actually a rise in crime over the last five years, but really the last 18 months.”

