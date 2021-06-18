Yeah, no.

Via Newsbusters:

Catholic bishops in America voted to draft guidance regarding the Church’s sacrament of the Eucharist, guidance which would deny Holy Communion to public figures (including President Biden, a Catholic) who support abortion.

And the New York Times was aggrieved on Biden’s behalf, turning it into Saturday’s lead story by “faith”-beat reporter Elizabeth Dias: “Bishops On Path To Refuse Biden Holy Communion – A Rift Over Abortion – Movement in American Catholicism Is Also at Odds With Rome.”

The text box on the jump page of the 1,700-word story reduced the abortion issue to “sexual politics,” as if something besides life and death were involved: “Sexual politics are a low priority for both Biden and the pope.”

Keep reading…