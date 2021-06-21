Oh well!

Via NJ.com:

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in New Jersey, officials said Monday, raising concerns that millions of the state’s unvaccinated adult residents could be at risk for infection.

The variant, which has run rampant in some states, is still believed to be at low levels in New Jersey.

But federal officials believe it could become the dominant COVID strain in the U.S. as early as next month, because it has spread 40% to 60% more easily than other strains in the United Kingdom, where it has infected tens of thousands.

“We cannot let that happen here,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said at a briefing.

