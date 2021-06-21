this is literally why they tell you to always give up the register.

Via NY Post:

A New Jersey waitress tried to stop a group of diners from ditching their tab — but was instead taken away in an SUV, assaulted and left on the side of a road, auhtorities said.

Police are now asking for help in identifying a group of five people who left their bill at Nifty Fifties Diner in Washington township on Saturday – but took their waitress by force.

Soon before midnight on Saturday, the group finished eating and tried to leave the diner without paying, Washington Township Police Department said.

