Meanwhile, Nadia Suleman is praised as a normal person…

Via NY Post:

The South African woman who claims she gave birth to 10 babies at once has been admitted to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation amid growing speculation over whether she was ever actually pregnant with decuplets.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 — who made headlines for the alleged record-breaking birth — was taken to the psychiatric ward last week at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg and examined by a medical team, South Africa’s Eyewitness News reported.

“The medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,” a source told the outlet.

