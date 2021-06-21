Sigh…

Via NY Post:

Victoria’s Secret — which has been aggressively overhauling its brand during the past year to appeal to a more diverse range of customers — likewise plans to tweak its name.

The lingerie giant said Monday it will be renamed Victoria’s Secret & Co. when it splits off from L Brands in August and becomes an independent, publicly-traded company.

The change comes amid a flurry of news around the quickly transforming business, which last week unveiled a new marketing campaign and collection — VS Collective — featuring seven women including soccer star, Megan Rapinoe, 17 year-old American skier, Eileen Gu and tech investor and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

