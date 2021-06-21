Via The Sun:

Athletes will sleep in single beds, with decoration kept to a minimum within the Covid-19 secure bubble.

The Tokyo 2020 pads possess a clean feel, while tenants will be ordered to eat alone.

Rio’s Olympics was a Tinder hotspot, with matches having rocketed up 129 per cent in the area during the games.

Sex is set to be banned at this summer’s edition – but precautions have been taken anyway.

Organisers are distributing a staggering 160,000 condoms for the event, to encourage romping athletes to be safe.

The official line is that the mass distribution is to ‘raise awareness’.

