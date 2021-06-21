Via NY Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci doubled down Monday on his claim that people who are attacking him are “actually criticizing science” — while insisting he still doesn’t believe COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.

“It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and your recommendations based on the data as it evolves,” the White House infectious disease expert told the podcast “Sway” that aired Monday.

“And that’s the reason why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science,” he told interviewer Kara Swisher of attacks when he changed his mind on mask-wearing.

