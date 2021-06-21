No worries. It’s a Democrat city!

Via Chicago Suntimes:

At least five people were killed and 47 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

In the most recent fatal attack, a man was shot dead while driving in Humboldt Park early Sunday.

The 21-year-old was driving a Jeep about 1:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a car pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head, police said. A passenger in the Jeep drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was fatally shot in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

Keep reading…