The hilarious part is, this guy was installed by making agreements with Islamists…

Via Fox News:

GOP members introduce resolution condemning progressive lawmakers. Rep. Michael Burgess with insight on 'Fox & Friends First.'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the U.S. and other nations seeking to rekindle the nuclear agreement with Iran to “wake up” following the election of a hardline judge as the country’s president.

Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Bennett said Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would establish a “regime of brutal hangmen,” Reuters reported.

