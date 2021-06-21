Via NBC:

One year ago, parts of New York City felt out of control as crowds of looters were seen smashing storefront after storefront.

The mayhem continued night after night from late May into June. At one point, there was even a so-called “looting dance party” on the streets of SoHo.

The mobs seemingly pillaged at will. Many were caught on tape, some with their faces visible. Others even posted on social their own videos of their actions those nights.

“We got the Rolex store,” some in the crowd can be heard screaming in one video.

Police were far outnumbered and seemingly unprepared.

Hundreds of arrests were made during the looting and riots. Many of those arrests took place in Manhattan and along some commercial streets in the Bronx where the problems were widespread.

