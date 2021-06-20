This ‘person’ is a professional male weight lifter. No way he can’t lift 200 pounds of weight faster, easier than naturally born women.

Via Reuters:

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was selected to be part of the country’s team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the event after qualifying requirements were modified.

Hubbard will compete in the women’s 87-kg category, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in the statement.

The 43-year-old had competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013.

Keep reading…