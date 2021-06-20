Via NY Post:

Ten people, including nine children, died Saturday in a fiery 15-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Butler County, Alabama, according to local authorities.

Cops said the two of the vehicles — an SUV carrying a father and daughter and a small bus hauling girls from Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch — likely hydroplaned on I-65’s wet roads just before 2:30 p.m. as Tropical Depression Claudette plowed through the region, AL.com reported.

The father and daughter, identified by the county coroner as Cody Fox, 29, and 9-month-old Ariana, were killed, as were eight girls who were traveling in the bus.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said a bystander successfully pulled the bus driver, ranch director Candice Gulley, from the vehicle, but that, “It was too late to get back to [the girls] because the bus was engulfed in fire.

