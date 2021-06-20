Via NY Post:

The Biden administration will not take a hard line with China about cooperating in an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the White House’s national security adviser admitted Sunday.

“We are not at this point going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we’re going to do is continue to rally support in the international community,” Jake Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And if it turns out that China refuses to live up to its international obligations, we will have to consider our responses at that point.”

Instead, Sullivan said, the approach to determine whether the deadly virus began in a Chinese lab would follow “two tracks,” including supporting a World Health Organization-led investigation.

