Via The-Sun:

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the statement said.

It added: “Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into the room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us.”

The statement goes on to remember the pooch’s younger days, playing with the Biden family at their home in Delaware.

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the statement concludes.

Champ had been a part of the Biden family since 2008, which the now-president was first elected VP.

