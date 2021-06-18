LOL, ok.

Via Yahoo:

WASHINGTON — President Biden doesn’t believe the U.S. will see any new lockdowns in the coming months, even as he warned about the new Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is much more transmissible than other versions of the pathogen.

That variant originated in India and took hold in the U.K. during the course of the spring. Its rapid proliferation led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay full reopening by a month. That reopening was supposed to take place on June 21, only to be scuttled by the new viral strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed Delta a “variant of concern.” Its prevalence in the U.S. is rising, leading some to worry that the country could see a return of closures and restrictions just as society appears to be reemerging from 15 months of pandemic-induced misery.

