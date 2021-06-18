Good.

Via Fox News:

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted overwhelmingly to draft a formal document on the meaning of the Eucharist after a contentious debate on whether President Biden and other politicians who support abortion policies are worthy of receiving Communion at Mass.

More than 73% of the U.S. bishops casting ballots at a virtual conference this week supported tasking the USCCB’s doctrine committee to draft language on maintaining consistency with the Eucharist. A section of the document is expected to include a specific admonition to Catholic politicians and other public figures who disobey church teaching on abortion and other core doctrinal issues.

The vote tally announced Friday was 168 bishops in favor, 55 opposed and six bishops abstaining.

