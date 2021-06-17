Via Washington Examiner:

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation to ban the teaching of critical race theory on Tuesday.

The legislation details how and what educators can teach as it relates to the history of the United States. The text of the legislation does not actually mention “critical race theory” by name, though it does forbid teachers from “requir[ing] or mak[ing] part of a course” the 1619 Project.

The 1619 Project, which a group of New York Times reporters created, evaluates the founding of the U.S. through the perspective of slavery, though there have been questions about the factual accuracy of the project.