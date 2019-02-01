Via Rasmussen:

Some Republicans in Congress want to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for comments comparing the United States to terrorist groups, and most voters reject the Minnesota Democrat’s rhetoric.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 61% of Likely U.S. Voters disagree with Omar’s remarks comparing the United States to Hamas and the Taliban, saying America has committed “crimes against humanity” and “unthinkable atrocities.” Twenty-four percent (24%) of voters agree with Omar’s comparison and 15% are not sure.

Omar’s comments last week prompted harsh criticism, with 12 Jewish Democrats in the House condemning her remarks and a group of congressional Republicans introducing a censure resolution against Omar and three other Democratic members of the so-called “Squad.”