Via Free Beacon:

House Republicans are targeting the Chinese Communist Party for covering up the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and allowing it to escape the city of Wuhan, killing millions across the globe.

Reps. Rob Wittman (R., Va.) and Ann Wagner (R., Mo.) introduced bills Tuesday that order the imposition of Global Magnitsky Sanctions on Chinese Communist Party officials and health authorities, the same sanctions that are used to punish human rights abusers worldwide.

The World Deserves to Know Act, introduced by Wittman, would investigate research funding from the National Institutes of Health that may have played a role in the outbreak, applying pressure on efforts to discover the coronavirus’s origins. The measure also proposes banning future cooperation between U.S. colleges and Chinese research institutions that may have been implicated in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Keep reading…