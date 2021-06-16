Even Ted Cruz got cucked into voting for this nonsense.

Via BBC:

The US Senate has unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in the nation, a federal holiday.

The measure now heads to the Democratic-led House, where it is all but certain to pass.

Democratic and Republican senators hailed the rare bipartisan measure in the evenly split chamber.

Juneteenth marks the day on 19 June 1865 when enslaved black people in Texas learned they had been freed.

Charles Schumer, the Democratic leader of the Senate, said: “Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognise the wrongs of the past, but we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfil the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.”

