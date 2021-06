BREAKING: Fox 26 Reporter Releases tape of ‘Corruption,’ ‘Censorship.’ Fox Corp Boss told Hecker “cease & desist” posting on Hydroxychloroquine & ‘Poor African-Americans’ don’t care about Bitcoin. “Viewers being Deceived”#Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/vwVcy3MBvS

— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) June 15, 2021