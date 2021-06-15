Via Daily Caller:

Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday refused to condemn the conspiracy theory that white people created AIDS during a testy exchange with Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks over critical race theory (CRT) in the military.

“Do you personally consider the conspiracy theory that white people started AIDS to be an extremist belief?” Banks asked Gilday. The question referenced a college newspaper column written by Ibram X. Kendi, who later went on to write a book on antiracism.

Banks submitted a letter to Gilday in February demanding that the Navy explain why the book was included on its reading list. He is one of many Republicans who have frequently criticized the U.S. military’s inclusion of books that promote concepts like CRT.

Keep reading…