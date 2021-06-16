Nothing to worry about, Prez Applesauce is on the case.

Via WFB:

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal as tensions with the United States escalate, according to a report.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Swedish think tank, reported Monday that Beijing’s nuclear warhead stockpile increased from 320 in 2020 to 350 in 2021. China’s missile buildup comes as its overall defense budget increases rapidly, while its relations with the United States struggle. The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, the Chinese military’s nuclear program, is considered among the most advanced and lethal components of Beijing’s military.

…In June, China conducted tests of advanced “Guam killer” missiles, which have nuclear capabilities. U.S. Strategic Command chief Admiral Charles Richard in April warned that China and Russia are outpacing the United States in nuclear weapons construction. And Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) questioned senior military leaders in March who confirmed China could reach “nuclear overmatch” with the United States in the next decade. China has resisted arms control talks with the Biden administration, raising security risks.

