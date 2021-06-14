Via KCRA:

Californians will have a new way to verify their vaccination status soon, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Later this week, the state is expected to announce details of electronic versions of COVID-19 vaccine cards, Newsom said at a news conference in San Francisco.

“It’s not a passport. It’s not a requirement. It’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version,” he said. “And so you’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days.”

Newsom was asked about vaccine verification as California prepares to fully reopen Tuesday. California will no longer require physical distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses.

The state’s indoor mask mandate will also go away, although there will be some places, including hospitals and public transportation, where Californians are expected to continue to mask up indoors.

