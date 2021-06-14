Via Breaking 911:

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Christian University has replaced the word “freshman” with “first-year student” in order to be “more gender-inclusive,” FOX 4 KDFW reports.

The change will take effect at the start of the fall semester, and the term will apply to students with less than 24 credit hours, no matter how long they’ve been attending the university.

“Just by speaking more inclusively, we are able to behave more inclusively as well,” TCU junior Matt Gill told FOX 4.

“It’s also people who are transferring from other schools, or people who didn’t just come out of high school. For example, military veterans,” Gill explained.

