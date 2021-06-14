Now who’s in the pocket of Russians?

Via Fox News:

President Biden said Monday that Ukraine had yet to meet standards required to join NATO but would receive the necessary support from the alliance amid rising tensions with Russia.

The president addressed his stance on Ukraine following a meeting with NATO leaders on the eve of his scheduled summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has strongly opposed their potential membership with the alliance. Biden indicated Ukrainian leaders would need to deal with corruption within the government and combat the influence of powerful oligarchs to demonstrate their commitment to democratic values.

“It depends on whether they meet the criteria. The fact is, they still have to clean up corruption. The fact is, they still have to meet other criteria to get into the action plan. You know, school’s out on that question. It remains to be seen,” Biden said.

