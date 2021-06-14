Via Fox News:

As Democrats are trying to quell internal tensions over remarks Rep. Ilhan Omar made last week apparently comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, Republicans are re-upping their push to condemn Omar and her allies over comments about Israel.

Leading the way are Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who are introducing a resolution to censure Omar, D-Minn., and her three closest allies in the “Squad.” The resolution alleges that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Omar have said things that “publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.”

The resolution also says “Omar accused the United States of backing crimes against humanity,” notes that “Ocasio-Cortez accused the Government of Israel of committing ”human rights abuses,’ says “Tlaib accused the Government of Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ against Palestinians,” and accuses Pressley of equating support of Israel to “supporting oppression, violence, and apartheid.”

