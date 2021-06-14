Via DailyMail:

A driver believed to have been drunk or high plowed into demonstrators protesting the shooting of a black man in Minneapolis and killed a woman.

The man – who is white, and who police think was under the influence – was pulled from his car and beaten by the crowd before being taken away in handcuffs by police late on Sunday in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

He struck two people, including the woman, with one eyewitness claiming that he seemed to be doing 100mph shortly before the impact. The female victim was rushed to hospital in a ‘very critical’ condition and died in the early hours of Monday. Her identity has not been released. Another unidentified protester is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries.

