Or as I like to call them, the four worst people in the universe.

Via Free Beacon:

House Republicans are backing an effort to censure members of the far-left “squad” for their anti-Israel rhetoric amid Hamas’s rocket attacks against the Jewish state last month.

The resolution, which Reps. Mike Waltz (R., Fla.), Claudia Tenney (R., N.Y.), and Jim Banks (R., Ind.) introduced on Monday, accused the far-left lawmakers of providing cover for Hamas by equating Israel’s self-defense to terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) emerged as Israel’s loudest critics during the crisis as more than 4,000 rockets rained down on the country, killing 12 civilians and injuring many more. During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in June, Omar compared Israel to the Taliban and Hamas, saying all three have committed “crimes against humanity” during wartime. Tlaib has accused Israel of “war crimes,” while Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez joined their fellow squad members in calling Israel’s treatment of minorities a form of “apartheid.”

Keep reading…