Journalism at its finest.

Via Newsbusters:

When he’s not guest hosting MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Jason Johnson is a politics and journalism professor at Morgan State University, which does not inspire confidence in the next generation of journalists as he warned on Saturday of “catastrophic implications” of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative balance and condemned Sen. Mitch McConnell for not allowing President Biden to pack the Court.

Johnson’s monologue was the result of a question from a viewer wondering what “we” have to do to make the Court more “fair and balanced” and representative of the “diverse country in which we live.”