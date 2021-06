Via Breaking 911:

PHILADELPHIA – Danielle Sebenick, 29, of Glenside, PA, was sentenced to seven years in prison, and ten years of supervised release for her distribution and possession of child pornography.

In May 2019, Sebenick pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into her trafficking in videos of child pornography on the internet during November 2018, while she was employed at Kids First Swim School in Jenkintown, PA.

Keep reading…