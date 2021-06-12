Via The Blaze:

A prominent Texas news outlet refused to publish the police-provided description of a suspect believed to be responsible for a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, over concerns that doing so would be “perpetuating stereotypes.”

Police in Austin, the capital of the Lone Star State, announced 14 people were injured after at least one person opened fire on people on Austin’s historic Sixth Street after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The perpetrator(s) apparently fired at random. Police did not know the motive, and they said gang-related activity had not been ruled out. However, law enforcement said they believed the incident was an isolated event.

Keep reading…