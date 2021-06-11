Via TheSun:

BORIS Johnson today called on G7 leaders to build a “more gender neutral, more feminine” world after the pandemic.

The PM’s odd rallying cry came as he opened the weekend summit in Cornwall after greeting leaders with Carrie Symonds on the beach.

World leaders have converged on Carbis Bay for crunch talks where they will draw up plans to fight coronavirus, climate change and global poverty.

Kicking off their first roundtable, Mr Johnson said: “It’s genuinely wonderful to see everybody in person, I can’t say what a difference it makes.”

But mapping out his vision for the post Covid world, he told his fellow leaders they should ensure “we’re building back better together. And building back greener. And building back fairer. And building back more equal.

“Maybe in a more general neutral, a more feminine, way. ”

Downing Street insisted the bizarre plea referred to £430million of funding the Government pledged tonight toward girls education in poor nations.

