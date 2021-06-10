Via WSJ:

Soup, Spam and Shake Shack SHAK -1.24% burgers are all getting more expensive as food companies pass along higher costs to consumers.

General Mills Inc., GIS 0.72% Campbell Soup Co. CPB -0.44% , Unilever UL 0.95% PLC, and J.M. Smucker Co. SJM -0.21% are among food makers raising prices at supermarkets. Restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG 1.21% and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL -1.71% have raised menu prices. Executives say they expect more price increases this summer as costs remain elevated for labor, commodities and transport.

Keep reading…