

I thought she liked the Taliban?

Via CNN:

A group of a dozen Jewish House Democratic members is calling on fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar to “clarify her words,” after accusing her of equating the US and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

Omar’s views on Israel and Palestinian rights have often put her at crossroads with fellow Democrats, and GOP members often highlight her stance to justify calls for her removal from committees. The dispute between Omar, a progressive from Minnesota, and the group of House members who pushed back on her comments underscores the fracture within the Democratic Party over Israel policy, continuing after a recent, violent days-long conflict in the region.

Omar had tweeted Monday that “we have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” she wrote, including a video of her questioning Secretary of State Tony Blinken during a House hearing Monday.

