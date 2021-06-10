Via CNBC:

There have been a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds after receiving their second dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, citing preliminary data from its vaccine safety monitor system.

The CDC has received reports of 275 cases in that age group as of May 31, the agency said in a presentation prepared for a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting Thursday. Scientists expected between 10 and 102 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis — where the heart muscle or the lining surrounding it become inflamed, according to the CDC.

