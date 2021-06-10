Evil is real.

Via Palm Beach Post:

ROYAL PALM BEACH — Three people, including a young boy, are dead following a shooting at a Publix Super Market in Royal Palm Beach shortly before noon on Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

It did not immediately identify the man, woman and child who were found dead near the produce section of the store on Okeechobee and Royal Palm Beach boulevards. PBSO said the shooter was one of the fatalities.

Juan Guardia, said he was in the deli area when chaos erupted.

“I heard, ‘They’re shooting!’ A woman Publix worker said, ‘Run! Shooting!'” Guardia recalled. “I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. Everyone was running, some employees were crying.”

