Via DailyMail:

A white psychoanalyst has published a paper in a respected academic journal branding whiteness ‘a malignant, parasitic like condition’ that is ‘incurable’ and triggers ‘perverse appetites,’ it has been revealed.

Dr. Donald Moss published the article titled On Having Whiteness last month in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association, the abstract of which is available online.

Dr. Moss, who teaches psychoanalysis at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, has been slammed online by other psychologists and psychiatrists for the new research.

‘Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has—a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which “white” people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world,’ the abstract for the article reads.

Keep reading…