Via Daily Caller:

Jewish Democrats are reportedly considering a rebuke of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after she appeared to liken the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas in a Monday tweet.

A group of Jewish Democrats met Wednesday to discuss antisemitism and considered naming Omar in a statement condemning her remakers, The Times of Israel reported. The 25-member unofficial House caucus had met one other time recently to discuss the rise of antisemitic attacks in the wake of escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

The Wednesday meeting focused on a Monday tweet from Omar where she decried “crimes against humanity” and questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on why the Biden administration opposes a potential probe of some countries for allegedly committing war crimes.