Climate change fanatic.

Via WFB:

Democrats invited former children’s science TV show host Bill Nye to a House Homeland Security subcommittee to testify about climate change and how to introduce policies to “change the world.”

Nye likened the effort needed to combat climate change to that of the United States’ effort during World War II. He advocated for more government involvement, including regulating greenhouse gas emissions and investing in nuclear energy. Citing Texas’s February winter storm, he argued the free market fails to protect people from climate change. Instead, proponents of combating climate change need to take political power and elect people who “accept the science,” he said, adding that voter suppression could stop the United States from taking action.